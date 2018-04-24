INDOT Moves Forward With Hi-Rail Project Along U.S. 41

It’s a long-awaited project to build a trail along U.S. 41 between Walnut Street and Washington Avenue in Evansville. Now plans for the hi-rail project are in motion.

INDOT crews will install 10-foot wide asphalt trails with grass shoulders, nine rest areas, benches, bike racks and updated landscaping. The entire trial will be lit with solar lights.

Crews are clearing brush from the area and removing some trees, but they plan to replace those trees once the project moves forward.

The trail is expected to be unveiled in early November and should be completed by next April.

