INDOT Launches New Service To Help Customers

February 15th, 2018 Indiana

The Indiana Department of Transportation is taking customer service to the next level with a new service. INDOT launched INDOT4U a service designed to make it easier for customers to call the agency and get questions answered and problems solved.

With a statewide customer service center in place, drivers will have a single point of contact to report a concern, obtain information, or provide feedback to INDOT.

You can call 855-463-6848, go online at INDOT4U, or use the INDOT mobile app.

