INDOT Announces its 2018 Paint the Plow Campaign January 22nd, 2018

INDOT has announced its 2018 Paint the Plow Campaign. The program works to raise awareness of safety measure for INDOT’s winter operations.

High school and college art programs can participate to paint an INDOT plow blade with original artwork to represent their school.

In addition to the blades being used in service, INDOT will take them to various community events.

Only enrolled students can participate in the creation, execution and completion of the art project. For more information, visit INDOT’s 2018 Paint the Plow Campaign.

