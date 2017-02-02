Home Indiana INDOT Kicks Off Its 2017 Paint The Plow Campaign February 2nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The Indiana Department of Transportation is kicking off its 2017 Paint the Plow campaign. Paint the Plow campaign is a community outreach program designed to promote safety and awareness of INDOT’s Winter Operations year-round. High school students can decorate snow plow blades with artwork to represent their school.

This campaign started in 2016 in INDOT’s Fort Wayne District. After its success in the northeast district, it became a statewide campaign. Paint the Plow is open to all high schools in Daviess, Knox, Gibson, Pike, Gibson, Perry, Posey, Spencer, Warrick and Vanderburgh counties.

The snow plow blades will not only be seen during the winter months, but they could be used at events in the school’s community to increase public awareness, public safety and help foster an appreciation of both INDOT and the school’s art program.

Only enrolled students can participate in the creation, execution and completion of the art project.

Applications must be in by March 15th. For more information, visit INDOT’s 2017 Paint the Plow Campaign.

