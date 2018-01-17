INDOT Issues Flood Alert

With two major snow events in the course of a week: the Tri-State has a snow covered glisten. But with temperatures expected to rise into the 50’s over the weekend a new threat has come up — flooding.

The potential risk for flooding has given the folks at the Indiana Department of Transportation enough pause to issue a flood warning. They say the rising temps and a potential for rain would feed rivers and streams, making for some elevated water levels. INDOT officials say this could lead to flash flooding in some cases.

They also are giving three warnings for driver. From the official INDOT press release –

• You could be carried away – it only takes a few inches of moving water to cause a vehicle to stall and begin floating.

• The road could be damaged, destroyed or swept away below the flood water.

• You could get a ticket – driving around barricades or ignoring a road closed sign could lead to a citation for ignoring a traffic control device. (per Indiana State Police)

The City of Evansville is also preparing for flooding. The streets departments have been out clearing snow off storm drains to make sure that melting snow can easily find drain. This should mitigate puddling on the streets of Evansville.

Puddling as serious consequences: refreezing can cause slick conditions and water on the roads makes for hydroplaning.

