The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a public forum in regards to an upcoming project in Washington, IN.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, March 14th at 6 p.m. at the Washington City Council Chambers.

The meeting will focus on the intersection improvement project on State Road 57 at Meridan Street.

INDOT is encouraging the community and local business leaders to attend the meeting.

People with disabilities can call ahead to have accommodations arranged for them.

Comments

comments