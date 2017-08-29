Home Indiana INDOT To Host Public Meetings About Section 6 Of I-69 August 29th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a series of project update meetings to tell people more about Section 6 of I-69 from Martinsville to Indianapolis.

Several changes have been proposed, and state officials want the public to have a chance to hear about the updates, and give feedback.

The meetings will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12th at Martinsville High School, Wednesday, September 13th at Perry Meridian High School, and Thursday, September 14th at Center Grove.

INDOT will take public comment up until September 26th about the future route.

If you would like to submit a comment, visit www.in.gov/indot/projects/i69/2463.htm, or contact I-69 Section 6 by email at section6pm@indot.in.gov.

You can visit the I-69 Section 6 Project office located at 7847 Waverly Road in Martinsville, Indiana 46151. The office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is closed on state holidays.

Comments

comments