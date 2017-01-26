Home Indiana INDOT to Host Public Meeting for S.R. 66 Spencer County Project January 26th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The indiana Department of Transportation will be hosting a public information meeting for the State Road 66 construction project in Spencer County. It will be held in Grandview on Wednesday, February 8th. A formal presentation will be held at the Grandview Civic Center at 6 p.m.

INDOT officials will discuss the project scheduled on S.R. 66 corridor from U.S. 231 to S.R. 70. The purpose of this project is to improve safety and mobility on S.R. 66 by addressing pavement deterioration and preventative maintenance on the roadway.

This meeting is designed to present information to the public and engage the community in conversation regarding this construction project.

