INDOT to Host Public Meeting for S.R. 161 Project

The Indiana Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting in regards to the scheduled State Road 161 pavement project. INDOT will hold a public meeting at Holland Elementary School Thursday, February 16th to talk about the road project.

A formal presentation will begin at 6 p.m. and the public is asked to come early to ask questions. The road, S.R. 161, will be resurfaced from S.R. 68 to just north of I-64 in Dubois and Warrick Counties.

During the meeting, informational packets will be handed out to attendees along with information on the Vincennes District web page.

For additional information, visit INDOT Vincennes District FB Page.

