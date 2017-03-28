Home Indiana INDOT to Hold Open House for Planned Projects in Daviess Co. March 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The public is invited to weigh in on several INDOT projects planned in Daviess County, Indiana. There are 16 projects slated for the next year and a half, in Daviess County, for a total price tag of $16 million.

The projects include rebuilding Business 50 or National Highway from Maysville to the east side of Washington, Indiana as well as fixing County Road 900 East, paving bridges along U.S. 50 and patching work along I-69.

INDOT will hold an open house Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at their office on U.S. 41 in Vincennes. This is one of six hearings being held around the state through April 13th.

Comments

comments