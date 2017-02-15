Home Indiana INDOT To Hold Meeting For Road Project February 15th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is calling for a public information meeting to discuss a road project. INDOT wants to make State Road 161 road conditions safer for Dubois and Warrick Counties. The department invites the public to give their input. Pavement treatment is planned from SR 68 to just north of I-64. The meeting is in the cafeteria at Holland Elementary School, Thursday, February 16th at 6 p.m.

More information will be posted at INDOT Vincennes .

