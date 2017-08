The Indiana Department of Transportation greenlight building a roundabout at the intersection of South East Second Street, Jefferson Street and Parrett Street.

The next step is for INDOT to buy the land around the roundabout so crews can begin construction. The roundabout should be in by 2020.

The process of getting the roundabout built started in 2015 as a part of the Haynie’s Corner Streetscape Project.

Comments

comments