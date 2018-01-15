Home Indiana INDOT Crews Work to Clear Roads as Second Wave of Snow Hits Tri-State January 15th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

“There is not a road in this district that was not treated and plowed.”

The second wave of snow has hit the Tri-State, and Indiana Department of Transportation says clearing the roads has been easier this time around.

“We were aware that it was coming. We were prepared. We knew we would have the residual on the roads. So truthfully there wasn’t a whole lot of prep to do. We just had to call people out, and as soon as the snow started flying we had to have people in the trucks to make sure the roads were cleared off.”

Some drivers say the road seemed like they had not been cleared at all during last week’s storm, but INDOT says they can only do so much.

“US 41, Lloyd Expressway, those are 80,000 cars a day routes. We’re well aware of the amount of traffic. Now is it going to perfect? No, snow plows are not squeegees.”

According to INDOT, plows are on two to three-hour routes, and since it snowed for several hours last week, keeping the roads clear was a bigger challenge.

“If we go out and clear out a road, and it’s still snowing two to three hours later, it’s going to be snow covered again. It’s just the nature of the beast, we have to be as mindful as we can of that, but also understand that a snow plow is not going to get every single little bit of snow off the road. That’s why we treat with salt and salt brine.”

INDOT says drivers should prepare for bad road conditions by using its online resources and slowing down.

“Slow down because of the conditions, and know about them before you go out. We’ve got so many resources on our website indot.carsprogram.org. You can check out what the roads look like before you even get out of the house.”

To see what road conditions are like go to INDOT Cars Program.



