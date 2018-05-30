Home Indiana Evansville INDOT Clarifies Roadside Memorial Rules as Warrick County Mom Searches for Cross May 30th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Evansville, Indiana

Driving by roadside memorials means something different to everyone driving past them. For many, it’s a reminder to drive safely and in many cases to not drive under the influence. For the family of the person killed its a stark reminder of where their loved one took their last breath.

That’s why Elizabeth Robinson is on the hunt for whomever took the memorial for her daughter Skylar. Skylar was killed at the hands of a drunk driver on SR 62. A big five foot cross marked the spot where her life ended, and now that cross has disappeared.

There are many of these roadside memorials dotting the Southwestern Indiana landscape. One well known memorial belongs to that of Logan Brown. His father Charles Brown started Logan’s Promise, a foundation aimed at ending drunk driving, after Logan died in a drunk driving accident on University Parkway.

Charles says he just wanted a place to come and remember his son’s life, but he also understands the risks that come along with it. He worked with the state and county when putting it up and they were straight up with him. INDOT will not give any permits to put up a roadside memorial, so all of the risk falls on the person or organization putting it up.

INDOT officials say it’s state policy to keep right-of-ways clear. Many times these roadside memorials are positioned on the right-of-ways creating a clear conflict. INDOT is busy so it’s not a prioitiy to remove them The only time they will is when they receive legitimate calls about blocking sightlines and other issues.

INDOT says they were not the party responsible for removing Skylar Robinson’s memorial as her mother continues to search for the guilty party.

