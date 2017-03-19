Home Indiana INDOT Announces Road Closures on State Road 68 in Warrick and Gibson Counties March 19th, 2017 Bri Williams Indiana Pinterest

INDOT announces another road closure beginning Monday on State Road 68 in Warrick and Gibson counties for Culvert replacements.

Officials say the closure will happen in two phases. Phase one of the project will require INDOT maintenance crews to close 68 between State Road 57 near Elberfeld and State Road 61 near Lynnville to replace two highway Culverts.

Phase two will involve replacing a third Culvert on State Road 68 near the intersection of State Road 65 near Cynthiana. Officials say the project is expected to last for a week and the detour route will use I-69 and I-64.

