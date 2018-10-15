Home Indiana INDOT Announces Lane Closures on Wabash Memorial Bridge October 15th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Drivers that travel the bridge connecting Posey County, Indiana to White County, Illinois will experience lane closures due to inspection.

Indiana Department of Transportation inspects the Wabash Memorial Bridge every two years to make sure that all components of the bridge are functioning as they should.

During the inspection traffic will be reduced to one lane and will be controlled by flaggers.

The closures are expected to take five days to complete the inspection depending on the weather.

Drivers are urged to be aware of the restrictions in place from 8:00AM until 4:00PM.

