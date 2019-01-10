Home Indiana INDOT Announces Closure of Rest Stop Near Dale January 10th, 2019 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced its closing the Nancy Hanks Rest Area on I-64 near Dale.

The Nancy Hanks Rest Area is over 30-years-old and is facing the rising costs of maintenance and operation.

In fact, INDOT says repairs at that particular rest area could cost millions of dollars. The rest area is comprised of two facilities, one on the east side of the interstate and the other on the west side.

There has been no word on when it will officially close.

