INDOT Announces Annual Trash Bash! Event

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced its annual Trash Bash! Trash Bash is designed to bring INDOT crews together with volunteers to help clean up trash and debris from roadside areas across the state.

On average, INDOT invests about $4.3 million and more than 60,000 hours to pick up litter on state highways each year.

INDOT maintenance staff across the Hoosier State will direct their focus toward litter collection on roads with high-traffic volume, like interstates and divided highways.

The department of transportation is urging individuals, organizations, businesses, and Adopt-a-Highway groups to join maintenance staff on two-lane roads with lower traffic volume between April 13th and April 15th.

If you would like to be part of Trash Bash!, call customer service at 1-855-463-6848, or email INDOT at indot@indot.in.gov.

Volunteers will be connected with an INDOT Trash Bash! coordinator to receive an assigned cleanup location, briefing on road safety, safety vests, and trash bags.

Drivers are asked to look out for crews and volunteers along Indiana highways. They are reminded to slow down, be alert, and avoid distractions.

