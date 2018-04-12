INDOT Annaul Trash Bash! Event Kicks Off Friday

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced its annual Trash Bash! Trash Bash is designed to bring INDOT crews together with volunteers to help clean up trash and debris from roadside areas across the state. INDOT’S maintenance staff and more than 100 volunteers will be out picking up litter along Indiana roads and highways Friday.

In the past, INDOT has worked with the department of corrections to clean up the trash. In the past five years, they’ve picked up more than 22,000 bags of trash with more than 7,300 picked up last year.

Drivers are asked to be aware of these people along the roadsides Friday.

If you would like to be part of Trash Bash!, call customer service at 1-855-463-6848, or email INDOT at indot@indot.in.gov.

Comments

comments