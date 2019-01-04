Home Indiana INDOT and KYTC Announce Launch of Trucks Park Here Initiative January 4th, 2019 Mitch Angle Indiana, Kentucky

An effort to make travel safer by offering convenient parking for truckers is being implemented across multiple states.

INDOT and KYTC say Trucks Park Here creates a network of safe, convenient parking areas for truckers with the ability to collect and share real-time parking availability with drivers through dynamic message signs, smartphone applications, and traveler information websites.

Officials say drivers who have not located parking before reaching their hours of service limits are often forced to park illegally or unsafely, often on the shoulders of highways, on and off-ramps, or at abandoned facilities.

According to a 2013 study, 83% of drivers routinely took longer than 30 minutes to find parking. It is estimated that the search for safe, convenient parking annually costs the country $4.4 billion and increases CO2 emissions by 3.3 million tons.

“Safe, convenient parking is crucial for commercial drivers who spend long stretches of time on the road,” said KYTC State Highway Engineer Andy Barber. “TPIMS will help truckers locate open spaces in safe, appropriate lots found on popular travel corridors to discourage drivers from parking on highway shoulders, off ramps, or at abandoned facilities that can compromise safety and deteriorate roads.”

The multi-state project is financed by a $25 million federal BUILD (formerly TIGER) grant and $3.6 million in collective state funds. Road signs across Kentucky, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin labeled “Spaces Open” will digitally display the number of truck spaces available at nearby parking locations monitored by the TPIMS system.

“A fatigued driver can be as much of a threat on the road as an intoxicated driver,” said Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter. “Helping professional drivers make informed decisions of when and where they can safely park and rest helps make Hoosier roads safer for every motorist.”

Click here to learn more about the initiative.

