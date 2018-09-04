Home Indiana Evansville Indoor Football Team Returning to Evansville March 2019 September 4th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Ford Center in downtown Evansville is home to the Thunderbolts, Purple Aces and now a third team. The National Gridiron League is kicking off an arena football team called the Indiana Firebirds. Evansville hasn’t had a team like this one in more than ten years.

“We feel like Evansville brings tremendous value to the league and what we’re putting together,” says NGL president Joe McClendon. “Wanted that name to really speak for this community how it’s on the rise, there’s a lot of positive things happening in this community and we wanted that name to really fit the local market.”

The league wants to help Evansville economically as well as bring a family-friendly outing for the community to enjoy.

“There’s a lot of things going on in between the timeouts and halftime of games that the young kids can really love and enjoy. But at the same time it’s great for the fathers that can come and enjoy positive football and then just a safe family atmosphere that I think the mothers in the community can really get behind,” says McClendon.

The last team to play was the Evansville Blue Cats who played at Roberts Stadium for five seasons ending in 2007. Arena football makes the game experience a little more personal than the average football game.

“The indoor game allows the fan to be really involved in the game. You’re able to be close to the action, hear those impacts but at the same time, you can smell the player’s sweat as well,” says McClendon.

The first player draft for the Firebirds will be in October that could be men or women.

“We want the best players and the end of the day the only thing that matters to us is the best players because we want to put the best possible product on the field,” says McClendon.

The team will have eight home games and eight away games and the season will start in March 2019.

