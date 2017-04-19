Indivisible Evansville Meets to Resist Trump Agenda

Indivisible Evansville, a group taking action to resist the Trump Agenda, held an organizational meeting tonight, assigning members into groups to accomplish goals. These groups plan on tracking legislative bills, lobbying representatives, and even going out to register people to vote.

According to Edith Hardcastle, Indivisible Evansville’s President, “You don’t have to be a Democrat or Republican or an Independent, it’s really all the people coming together for a particular cause, we’re inclusive.”

Hardcastle states the group stands for concerning issues, including education, parks, and the EPA.

Indivisible Evansville urges people to contact their legislators on Friday to speak against HR 1430, known as the Honest Act. This measure would change how the EPA uses science to form rules protecting human health.

Comments

comments