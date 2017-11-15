Home Indiana Evansville Indivisible Evansville Discusses Renewable Energy at Town Hall Meeting November 15th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

An organization is trying to make a change in the energy policy around the Evansville area. Indivisible Evansville held an energy and environment Town Hall meeting with a panel of experts.

People with Indivisible Evansville say that now is a great time to move towards renewable energy as many coal fire plants in the region are set to close down.

They say Vectren plans on building a natural gas fracking plant but they think the time is right to go towards wind and solar energy instead.

“This renewable energy option is an option that other communities are investing in. And actually, wind power is the cheapest option for energy right now on the utility scale. And we will really be missing the boat if we don’t invest in renewables right now,” says Indivisble Evansville President Edith Hardcastle.

One of the panelists was Tom Ballard who is a CO2 emissions expert and a volunteer with the citizen’s climate lobby.

