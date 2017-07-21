Indiana’s Unemployment Rate Declines to Three Percent

Indiana’s job market is seeing a decline in unemployment. According to the latest job report from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development the unemployment rate remains much lower the national average.

For the month of June, Indiana’s unemployment rate is three percent and the national average is 4.4 percent. The state’s labor participation rate is also better than the national at 64.4 percent.

Professional and business services as well as private educational and health services saw the biggest gains.

The DWD says it’s in good position to meet its goal of filling more than a million jobs over the next two years.

