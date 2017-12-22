44News | Evansville, IN

Indiana’s Unemployment Rate Declines to 3.7 Percent

December 22nd, 2017 Indiana

Indiana’s unemployment rate has remained below or at the national rate for more than four years.

Additionally, Indiana’s initial and ongoing unemployment insurance claims are at historic lows.

The unemployment rate for Indiana was 3.7 percent for November whereas the national rate stood at 4.1 percent.

Indiana’s labor force participation rate was 63.9 percent, that’s above the national rate of 62.7 percent.

Private sector employment has grown this year as well.

