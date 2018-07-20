Home Indiana Indiana’s Unemployment Rate Remains Below National Average July 20th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

The Hoosier state’s unemployment rate has now been below the U.S rate for more than four years.

In the June employment report for Indiana, it says that the state’s unemployment rate stands at 3.3% for June and remains lower than the national rate of 4.0%.

This monthly report is a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicator that reflects the number of unemployed people seeking employment within the prior four weeks as a percentage of the labor force.

Indiana’s labor force saw a net increase of 14,948 over the previous month. This is due to an increase of 3,785 unemployed residents and an increase of 11,163 employed residents. Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both individuals employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.36 million.

In addition to low unemployment rates, Indiana’s initial unemployment insurance claims continue to be at historical lows.

