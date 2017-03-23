Home Indiana Indiana’s Population Growing at Slowest Rate in 30 Years March 23rd, 2017 Amanda Decker Indiana Pinterest

New census bureau statistics show Indiana is right in the middle of its slowest population growth period in 30 years. Indiana added about 20,000 residents in 2016, which is a .31% growth.

The last two years have been the state’s slowest growth period since the 1980s. The county estimates show Indiana’s five fastest growing counties are the counties surrounding Indianapolis.

The Ft. Wayne area and some communities near Louisville, Kentucky are also seeing a large amount of population growth.

Amanda Decker



