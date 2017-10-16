Indiana’s First Riverboat Casino Closes

Indiana’s first Riverboat Casino is closed. The Tropicana Riverboat closed its doors Monday morning at 6:00. This closing is ahead of its move to a new land-based casino in downtown Evansville.

Crews are busy moving the casino’s gaming equipment across the street ahead of Friday’s grand opening.

Tropicana officials say the new casino offers big advantages.

Andy Herbertz said, “The biggest benefit has to be that it is accessible from both hotels, from our parking garage, and our conference center. Easy access in and out. And of course it’s 45-thousand square feet of gaming all on one level.”

People can expect new restaurants, bars, and a new entertainment venue called 421.

The ribbon-cutting is scheduled for Friday, October 20th at 10 a.m.

Comments

comments