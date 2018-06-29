Home Indiana Indiana’s Economy May be Affected by Trade War June 29th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

A trade war resulting from tariffs imposed by President Trump could potentially damage Indiana’s economy, particularly in the sectors of steel, aluminum, soybean, and corn. This is all according to Ball State economist, Michael Hicks.

He released a policy statement titled “Selected Tariff Effects on Indiana”, that estimates around 6,000 jobs will be lost by the end of 2018, rising to 14,000 in 2019, and declining through 2025 to 11,000.

“Using very conservative estimates of the total employment and price effects, our model suggests small but meaningfully damaging effects to the Indiana economy, which will begin to manifest themselves over the coming weeks,” said Hicks, director of Ball State’s Center for Business and Economic Research. “These estimates suggest these tariff levels are sufficient to reduce employment by 0.4 percent from where it would have been by mid-2019 and reduce GDP by some $670 million, or roughly 0.23 percent by the end of next year.”

Hicks has stated that the United States is in the early stages of what seems to be a rapid escalation in tariff proposals that will have effects throughout the world.

