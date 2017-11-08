Home Indiana Indiana’s American Legion Pushes For Veteran Usage of Medical Marijuana November 8th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Governor Holcomb’s agenda dealt a bit of a blow Wednesday for veterans groups hoping to see some support for medical marijuana in Indiana.

The governor made it clear that he does not support legalizing medical marijuana. The American Legion Department of Indiana and other organizations argue that there’s plenty of support for it.

Holcomb said he couldn’t support the idea right now because the US Food and Drug Administration has not changed its stance. However, the American Legion insists It could go a long way to help our veterans.

“We`re strictly talking about medicinal, under a doctor care. If they don`t know by now that the majority of people support the idea of access to medical cannabis, they soon will know,” says William Henry.

If they can’t get medical marijuana on the agenda, the American Legion hopes it can convince the state to recognize cannabis as a drug with potential medical value.

