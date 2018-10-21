Home Indiana Indianapolis Zoo Lioness Kills Father Of Her 3 Cubs October 21st, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Indiana

Tragedy strikes at an Indianapolis Zoo after a Lioness kills her mate.

Earlier this week, zookeepers heard an unusual amount of roaring coming form the Lion section. The Lioness named Zuri had become aggressive with her mate Nyack and would not let him go. An autopsy report shows 10 year old Nyack died of suffocation from his neck injuries.

Nyack and Zuri had lived together for 8 years and shared 3 cubs. Zoo keepers say the lions showed no signs of aggression in the past.

