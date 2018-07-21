Home Indiana Indianapolis Women Loses 9 Relatives In Missouri Duck Boat Accident July 21st, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Indiana

A woman says she lost 9 of her relatives during a fatal duck boat crash accident in Missouri.

Those 9 victims killed in that accident were from Indianapolis. Tia Coleman says the duck boat went into the water in Branson, Missouri on Thursday, July 19, as a storm approached. While there were life jackets on the boat, Coleman says passengers were told they did not have to put them on until it was too late.

Tia Coleman went into further detail saying “You know, you weren’t supposed to grab them unless you were in distress, which we were, but he told us, don’t, we don’t need them. It was… I don’t know what to say… it was definitely, definitely life changing, life altering event.”

A church held a vigil for her the 17 people killed in Thursday’s tragic duck boat accident in Missouri. Pastors and community members gathered at Brookside Church in Branson Friday night. The group lit candles, sang and prayed for the 16 passengers and one crew members who died when the boat capsized and sank.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the accident.

