Home Indiana Indianapolis Speedway Museum Displays 3D Indy 500 Artifacts May 29th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

Indy car race fans can now view more than a dozen pieces of Indianapolis 500 history using a new 3D internet database.

IUPUI’s University Library Center for Digital Scholarship has partnered with the IMS Museum to preserve 13 Indy 400 artifacts using 3D scanning technology

The items can be viewed in 360 on the website.

It includes items worn by drivers including Mario Andretti, Rick Mears and Peter Revson.

The display includes a cross section of racing memorabilia in the track’s 108 year history.

The searches are free and also include photos dating back to 1909.

For more information and to check out the artifacts, click here: https://sketchfab.com/iupuicds/collections/indianapolis-motor-speedway-museum

Comments

comments