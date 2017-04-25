Indianapolis Software Company Acquires Two Businesses

An Indianapolis software company is acquiring two businesses to expand its services. Indianapolis-based technology company TCC Software Solutions acquired Urbana, Illinois-based Vertex Solutions Group LLC and Triple Impact in a deal expected to help TCC expand into other markets.

This acquisition will increase the total employment at TCC from 200 to 250. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

VSG specializes in learning management systems business, which has worked with commercial and federal clients for the past 25 years.

Triple Impact is expected to add business-consulting expertise in the agriculture, information technology, animal health and pharmaceutical industries.

TCC was founded in 1996 and is nominated for a 2017 Mira Award in the Tech Company of the Year category.

