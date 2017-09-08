Home Indiana Indianapolis Possible Choice for Amazon Second Headquarters September 8th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Several cities are vying for a chance to be the new home for Amazon. Indianapolis has already started its efforts to attract the retail giant.

The company has a long list of requirements, including a highly educated workforce, quality of life, and a strong university system.

It also has to be closed to an international airport. The Indianapolis International Airport fits the bill with direct flights to places like Seattle, New York and DC.

Experts are pointing to the low cost of living and doing business in the Hoosier state. “We have certainly built up our tech workforce, IT and related technologies and we can grow there. Between IUPUI with 35k students in downtown, IU Bloomington Flagship, Purdue, Ball State and others. We have a good university infrastructure to support a company like this,” says IU Kelley School of Business employee Mohan Tatikonda.

Filing those 50,000 jobs could be a challenge.

Amazon is looking for a metro area with more than 1 million people.

