Indianapolis Police Need Help Solving Murders Of Vincennes Couple November 22nd, 2017

Indianapolis Police want help solving the murders of a Vincennes couple. Jessica Downey and Evans Johnson were killed the day before Thanksgiving in 2016.

IMPD says the two murders happened in a busy part of town only four blocks apart.

Downey and Johnson just moved to Indy from Vincennes and police believe the couple had been living in Evansville before that.

Witnesses told police they saw Downey’s vehicle was traveling slowly down Adams Street when it crashed. She suffered trauma that did not coincide with the crash.

Surveillance video shows Evans Johnson walking with two people just before his murder. Johnson had multiple gunshot wounds.

IMPD says the two persons of interest could be from Evansville, Vincennes, or Indianapolis.

If you have any information about these murders, you are asked to call IMPD Homicide at 317-327-3475.

You can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

A tip to Crime Stoppers could lead to a $1,000 reward, if it leads to an arrest.

