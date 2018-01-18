Home Illinois Indianapolis One of 20 Finalists to Host Amazon’s Second HQ January 18th, 2018 Britney Taylor Illinois, Indiana

Indianapolis is one of 20 finalists to host Amazon’s second headquarters. The largest concentration of finalists are in the northeastern part of the country.

Amazon is planning to invest five billion dollars in the new headquarters site, and could create up to 50,000 jobs.

The company wants a location with strong local and regional talent – particularly in software development – along with a stable and business-friendly environment to continue hiring and innovating on behalf of their customers.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb made a statement regarding Amazon’s announcement that Indianapolis is among a list of 20 finalist locations for the company’s second headquarters.

Holcomb said, “We are thrilled to see Indianapolis on the list of finalists for Amazon’s second headquarters. It speaks to Indiana’s growing reputation on the world stage as a great state to locate and grow a business. We look forward to working with the central Indiana region and Amazon as they continue to narrow their list of potential sites for HQ2.”

There’s no word on when a final decision will be made, but the company plans to announce it sometime this year.

The 20 finalists include:

– Atlanta, GA

– Austin, TX

– Boston, MA

– Chicago, IL

– Columbus, OH

– Dallas, TX

– Denver, CO

– Indianapolis, IN

– Los Angeles, CA

– Miami, FL

– Montgomery County, MD

– Nashville, TN

– Newark, NJ

– New York City, NY

– Northern Virginia, VA

– Philadelphia, PA

– Pittsburgh, PA

– Raleigh, NC

– Toronto, ON

– Washington D.C.

Comments

comments