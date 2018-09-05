Indianapolis Officer Arrested After Physical Confrontation in Henderson
An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is on administrative leave after he was arrested in Kentucky by Henderson Police.
On August 31st, police responded to a fight in the 2200 block of U.S. 41 North. Police say when they arrived, Jeremy Fuesler stated he began arguing with a family member in the parking lot of Burger King and it became physical.
According to police, when the family member attempted to get in his vehicle, Fuesler pulled out a pistol and pointed at the family member. Fuesler claimed did so because he feared for his life. The victim, as well as a witness, told police that Fuesler made threats when he pointed the pistol.
The victim suffered a minor injury during the altercation.
Fuesler was arrested at the scene for wanton endangerment and assault and taken to the Henderson County Detention Center.