Indianapolis Not Hosting 2026 World Cup Soccer Game

Indianapolis will not be among the contenders to host the 2026 World Cup Soccer Games.

U.S. Soccer has whittled down its list of potential American cities still in the running to 25 and Indy did not make the cut.

Minneapolis, Nashville and Chicago are on the final list of potential host cities.

Back in April, the Soccer Federations of the U.S., Canada, and Mexico announced a joint bid to host the Men’s World Cup in 2026.

Other major cities outside the U.S. that are still in the running include Mexico City and Toronto.

