Indianapolis Motor Speedway Unveils 2017 Pace Car

It may not feel like May just yet, but the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is gearing up for race day up in Speedway, Indiana. Friday, officials unveiled the 2017 pace car.

The Corvette Grand Sport was chosen for this year’s pace car, marking the 14th time a Corvette has been chosen.

The Grand Sport can go 0-60 in just 3.6 seconds and cover the quarter mile oval in 11.8 seconds.

There are just 23 days until the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, the 101st running of the Indy 500, and there are still tickets available.

Click here for tickets and track information:

IMS Indy 500 Ticket Information

