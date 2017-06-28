Indianapolis Man Arrested after 30-Mile Pursuit along I-69

What started out as a traffic stop in Daviess County, Indiana turned into a 30-mile police pursuit along Interstate-69. 27-year-old Ryan McGill is facing Resisting Law Enforcement charges.

A trooper pulled over a white mini-van for speeding along Highway 69 on Monday around 8:30 a.m., but when he approached the vehicle, he said it sped off. The trooper said McGill was throwing things from the vehicle, including a pistol, but another trooper recovered the weapon.

Troopers say a passenger was waving their hands out of the window, when McGill pulled over let them out. He continued to flee until police used spike strips to stop the vehicle. Ryan McGill pulled over and fled on foot. A female passenger got out of the van and was detained.

McGill was tracked down by a K-9 unit and taken into custody. He has charges pending through Daviess, Greene, and Monroe Counties. He was additionally arrested on three outstanding warrants through Hendricks County, indiana. He is being held in the Monroe County Jail.

