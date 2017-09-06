Home Indiana Indianapolis International Airport to Offer Direct Flights to Paris September 6th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

If you’re looking to get away to Paris, you’ll soon be able to fly out of Indianapolis. The Indianapolis International Airport will soon offer direct flights to Paris.

The nonstop flights from Delta Airlines will begin May 24th of 2018, and land at Charles de Gaulle Airport. Governor Holcomb says the flight will connect Indiana businesses with global markets.

The flights will run at least three times a week, and more often during spring, summer and fall.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation is now looking into expanding domestic service at Indiana’s Regional Airports.



