Indianapolis will host the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship game.

The game is set for January 10th, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

This will be the first time Indianapolis has hosted the College Football Playoffs.

It’s expected to bring more than 100,000 people and $150 million to the Circle City.

