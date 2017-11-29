Home Indiana Indianapolis Gets Cut From Major League Soccer Expansion November 29th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Indianapolis will not be among the next cities to host a major league soccer team. The league named its four finalists for the two expansion clubs, and as expected, Indianapolis was not of them.

Cincinnati, Detroit, Sacramento, and Nashville were chosen to make formal presentations to League Commissioner Don Garber and the league’s expansion committee in New York City next week.

Indianapolis’ bid was put together by Indy Eleven owner and real estate developer Ersal Ozdemir and an investment group made up of several high profile Hoosier business executives.

The two new expansion teams will be announced by the end of this year.

