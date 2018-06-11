Home Indiana Indianapolis Facility Linked to Salmonella Outbreak June 11th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

A salmonella outbreak in pre-sliced melons has been traced back to a production facility in Indianapolis.

At least 60 people in five states became sick between April 30th and May 28th after eating the fruit. At least 31 people were hospitalized.

The fruit was sold in plastic containers at stores including Costco, Kroger, Trader Joe’s, Walgreens, Walmart, and Whole Foods.

Among the states more likely to be impacted are Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky.

