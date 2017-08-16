Home Indiana Indianapolis to be Considered to Host 2026 FIFA World Cup August 16th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Indianapolis is on the list of cities to be considered to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The United Bid Committee of the United States, Mexico, and Canada is seeking bids from 44 cities that may be interested in hosting at least one of the 80 matches.

Indianapolis made that list.

If the city would like to be a host city, it has to declare its interest no later than Tuesday, September 5th.

The official bid sent to FIFA by March 16, 2018 is expected to include up to 25 venues.

Games will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium if Indianapolis is chosen as a host city.

