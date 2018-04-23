Home Indiana Indianapolis Colts Players To Visit Huntingburg As Part Of Annual Tour April 23rd, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

Indianapolis Colts fans in Huntingburg will get a chance to meet some of the team’s players next month. Colts Fan Fest will visit the town on May 23rd from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. EST.

Wide Receiver TY Hilton and Safety Malik Hooker will be at Huntingburg Memorial Gym to meet with fans and sign autographs.

Cheerleaders and “Blue”, the Colts mascot, will also be there.

Fans can also get the chance to win Colts tickets, enjoy Colts in Motion, the traveling museum, play on interactive inflatables, and test their skills in the Play 60 Zone.

This event is free and open to the public. It will take place rain or shine.

More information can be found at Indianapolis Colts.

