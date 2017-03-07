Indianapolis Colts Offensive Lineman Joe Reitz Retires

Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Joe Reitz is throwing in the towel. After seven seasons with the Colts, Reitz announced his retirement through the team’s twitter account. Since joining the Colts in 2010, Reitz has played 73 games for his hometown team. He says he plans to stay in his home state of Indiana.

After going undrafted in 2008, the Indianapolis native played as a free agent for the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins from 2008 to 2010 before playing for the Colts. He has spent nine seasons in the NFL.

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments