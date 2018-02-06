Indianapolis Colts Hire Josh McDaniels As Head Coach

The Indianapolis Colts have a new head coach. Former New England Patriots Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels has agreed to be the head coach for the Indianapolis Colts.

McDaniels, the son of a legendary Ohio high school football coach, Thom McDaniels, latched onto the game early on in life, getting up before sunrise at four years old to hit the field with his dad.

McDaniels was the offensive coordinator/quarterback coach for the New England Patriots, and guided their offense to seven Top 10 rankings, including the league’s top offensive unit in 2007, 2012, and 2017. The Patriots have also won five Super Bowl titles with McDaniels on its staff.

McDaniels has also been instrumental in the development of the game’s top tight end, Rob Gronkowski, who has collected 474 career receptions for 7,179 yards and 76 touchdowns in his eight seasons with the Patriots.

The Canton, Ohio native also has previous NFL head coaching experience, guiding the Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010.

Here’s McDaniels’ full football background:

1995-98: John Carroll University (wide receiver/quarterback)

1999: Michigan State University (graduate assistant)

2001: New England Patriots (personnel assistant)

2002-03: New England Patriots (defensive assistant)

2004-05: New England Patriots (quarterbacks coach)

2006-08: New England Patriots (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach)

2009-10: Denver Broncos (head coach)

2011: St. Louis Rams (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach)

2012: New England Patriots (offensive assistant)

2012-2017: New England Patriots (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach)

2018: Agreed to terms to become the Indianapolis Colts’ head coach

