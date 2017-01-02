Home Indiana Indianapolis Colts Head Coach to Hold Press Conference January 2nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

We should know the fate of Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano Monday afternoon.

Pagano has called a news conference for 12:30 p.m. Evansville time. The Indianapolis Colts website does not say what Pagano may discuss during the conference, but there has been speculation Pagano may be fired after the Colts failed to make the play offs for the second consecutive season.

Jojo Gentry will have full details tonight on 44News, and we will have more details as they become available.

Comments

comments